Why Gold’s Bull Market Is Just Getting Started — And What Most Investors Still Don’t Get

This isn’t your typical gold conversation. Keith Weiner doesn’t just repeat the same tired slogans about inflation or safe havens — he lays out, step by step, how the global monetary system is quietly breaking down, and why most people, especially in the West, don’t see it coming. He and David Morgan cover everything from gold’s recent breakout above $3,000 to the underlying structural rot in the dollar — a currency backed by nothing, burdened by unpayable debt, and manipulated through decades of artificially low interest rates.

Keith explains why Americans have been slow to catch on to the gold story, while demand from China, India, Turkey, and the Gulf states is exploding. He draws a stark line between gold’s movement and the illusion of rising prices: it’s not that gold is going anywhere, he says — it’s that the currencies around it are falling apart. And for those still clinging to fiat, he issues a warning: when confidence breaks, the system won't fall gradually. It’ll hit a wall. Fast.

What makes this interview especially valuable is Keith’s perspective as both a monetary theorist and a practitioner. He walks through how Monetary Metals is building a different kind of gold investment — one that actually generates yield in metal, not fiat. It’s part philosophy, part hard mechanics — and a rare example of someone putting monetary principles into real-world use.

By the end of the conversation, one thing becomes clear: the path forward for the global economy is uncertain, but the direction is not. If you want to understand the forces reshaping money, markets, and wealth preservation, this is a conversation worth hearing in full.

