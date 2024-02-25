Pheasant’s Love Story That Cannot Come True I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 24, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
This Pheasant fell in love to... a tractor? The color and sound really attracted this pheasant but what it can do is just to follow the tractor around. Check out the sad love story that this bird is going through.
More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqiYeUb0VKL_xqXR6IJH0brJ
#Kritterklub #Pheasant #love #funnyanimal
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2lkNxQ6tH4