The Oldest Scam in America: Thomas Paine’s Takedown of Paper “Money”

Thomas Paine’s brutal demolition of a scam more dangerous than kings is one almost no one ever learns about. He showed how this scheme corrupts society, destroys trust, and unleashes evils that never end. On this episode of Path to Liberty, we dig into Paine’s forgotten warning about the oldest scam in America - and his verdict that still hits home today.
Path to Liberty: September 5, 2025