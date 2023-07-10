© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lbfbq4b3d
07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
The Chinese Communist Party deliberately shoots its satellites to create a debris field to prevent you from using satellite communications.
中共故意射击自己的卫星，制造出碎片場 ，阻止你们使用卫星通讯。
