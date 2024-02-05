Concentration Camps and Death by Guillotine in Coming American Holocaust - Celeste Solum

Celeste Solum discusses in detail the sinister plans of the federal government and FEMA on the annihilation of mankind. Celeste is a former FEMA official, author, and investigator who discloses a plethora of information about the terrifying but all-too-real revelation that the U.S. government has tens of thousands of guillotines constructed and ready to use for future depopulation purposes. Celeste breaks down the military structure of FEMA and how the United Nations is experimenting and justifying decapitation as a “humane” form of termination. This heinous plot also directly ties into the End Times, the 7-year tribulation, and the upcoming days of persecution the church will face.









TAKEAWAYS





Before Obama, it was possible to access original documents without necessarily filing a Freedom of Information Act request





The End Times antichrist system will be aimed at the worldwide depopulation of all mankind





The world is quickly careening toward facilitating a climate in which Christians will be intensely persecuted even in America





Operation Paperclip facilitated an influx of Nazi scientists who had a profound impact on all levels of the U.S. government









