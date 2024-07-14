USA Hyperinflation WARNING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2% inflation? No way. More like 20% to 200% since 2021. More lies to cover Fake money with nothing but Social Security Number loan pledges to cover the unpayable debt and out of control prices that will continue to rise until the dollar is gone. It will be replaced by Crypto Currency of course.