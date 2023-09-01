© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Devin Nunes predicts Biden’s private emails will ‘disappear’ from the National Archives
Former congressman and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes reacts to the National Archives’ refusal to give up 5,400 private emails connected to then-Vice President Biden. Nunes compares Biden’s pseudonym emails to Hillary Clinton’s private email scandal and predicts the communications will “disappear” from the National Archives.