Radiation poisoning throughout the years! 😖

In spite of all the scientists who rang the alarmbell since the 1800 when it was still called neurasthenia, radiation sickness is worsened with increased harmful emf's everywhere you go!

Celltowers equiped with amplifiers on top ready for the big bang when it's sure to kill all life in its' surroundings. Wikileaks has a video where Dutch adolescents who were filming were zapped on a bridge in a few minutes. There were a few pulses from a 5g tower. It went from nosebleeds to falling dead on the cement. A test run for the big kill off.

During covid19 lockdowns, 5g towers were set up everywhere. What was the urgency you might wonder? To fill potholes in a road takes months but a 5g tower gets build up in no-time!!

Warn people about the dangers of radiation. Show them with an emf meter. Tell them what SMART stands for: secret militarized armaments in residential technology. Tell them to turn their router off when not in use. Talk about emf shielding clothing and paint etc.

Taking care of your microbiome as a good shield against radiation poisoning (bifidobacteria; praesidium supplement) and other supplements as discussed in many of my videos, special attention to nicotinamide and chlorine dioxide! Be careful when, how, the dose etc. I will make another video about that for hands-on advice (but I am not a doctor, I am a teacher, which is actually what the word doctor should mean!)

We are electromagnetic light energy beings. Frequencies can heal or harm us, the bandwidth the telecom industries chose are ALL harmful, go figure! 🙄

This is genocide!

God save us 🙏











