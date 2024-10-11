BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Big Tobacco Captured and Transformed the Food Industry for Worse — Interview with Calley Means
Mercola
Mercola
347 followers
6413 views • 7 months ago
  • In my interview with Calley Means, co-author of the book "Good Energy," we discuss how tobacco companies bought major food companies in the 1980s, applying addictive strategies to food production and influencing nutritional guidelines, leading to a surge in chronic diseases.
  • The 1910 Flexner Report, funded by Rockefeller, reshaped medical education, emphasizing pharmaceutical interventions and marginalizing holistic approaches, setting the stage for modern health care's limitations.
  • Corruption in health institutions, including conflicts of interest in research funding and guideline committees, perpetuates misguided health advice and hinders effective chronic disease management.
  • Reforming the health system requires removing conflicts of interest from advisory committees, restructuring financial incentives and empowering patients through grassroots advocacy and education.
  • A multi-pronged approach to health care transformation is necessary, including individual empowerment, new wellness-focused business models and policy changes to address the chronic disease epidemic.

Article link: https://bit.ly/4eV6LNM


healthfoodwellnesstobaccomercoladrmercolatake control of your healthfood industry
