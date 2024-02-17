The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 02.15.24 | Pastor Leon Benjamin Shares the Purpose of Prayer, God's Law & the Authority God Has Given You + Bail-Ins, BRICS, De-Dollarization, CBDCs & the Fourth Industrial Revolution

FACT #1 - Dunagun Kaiser | "The Dodd-Frank Acts States Nothing In the Bank Is Yours." + "BRICS Alliance Have Set Out to Dethrone the Dollar. If That Happens, the Living Standards We Enjoy Today Are A Thing of the Past." - FedEx - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4dkrhx-dunagun-kaiser-the-dodd-frank-acts-states.html





FACT #2 - Dollar Collapse | "The BRICS Alliance Have Set Out On a Deliberate Course to Dethrone the Dollar. If That Happens, I Can Assure You That the Living Standards We Enjoy Today Are A Thing of the Past." - Fred Smith (FedEx Founder) + Dollar History Since 1971 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4djdcz-dollar-collapse-the-brics-alliance-have-set-out-on-a.html





FACT #3 - Super Bowl 58 | Super Bowl 58 Decoded | The SATANIC Super Bowl 58 Hellish Halftime Show Decode Including: Usher, Alicia Keys, A Serpent Shaped Piano, Isis Spice Wears Balenciaga & An Upside Down Cross, Phoenix, Bennu, Rollerball & More - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4ddxn3-super-bowl-58-super-bowl-58-decoded-.html





FACT #4 - Fourth Industrial Revolution | Klaus Schwab Shares His Nefarious Fourth Industrial Revolution Vision at 2024 World Governments Summit | "We have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimension." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4ddn0u-fourth-industrial-revolution-klaus-schwab-shares-his.html





******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950