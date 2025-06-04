Understanding Public Poisons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What in consciousness has led us to blindly become victims of mass poisoning of our planet and ourselves? The dissemination of these poisons serves the nefarious objectives of reduced intelligence, health problems, impaired fertility and shortened lifespan.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: natural health, poisons, survival, the control cabal, holistic philosophy, inspiration: https://yeswise.com/
~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm
~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com
~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com