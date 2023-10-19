© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Hezbollah ATGM crew destroyed IDF surveillance towers on the Lebanese-Israeli border
Adding:
At least five rockets fired from Lebanon made impact in settlements in northern Israel. A number of mortars were also fired.
Further, a number of Kornet anti-tank missiles were fired.
IDF is responding by shelling areas in southern Lebanon now.