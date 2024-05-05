Urgent Warning to the Nation: The US Military is UNFIT to FIGHT - Amber Smith

Amber Smith is a former US Army OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot and air mission commander in the 101st Airborne Division. She flew combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and later served as Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. A highly sought-after lecturer, speaker, and commentator on military affairs, Smith is a frequent guest on radio and television, including Fox News and Newsmax, and has written for Forbes, the Washington Examiner, The Hill, The Daily Caller, The Blaze, The Federalist, TownHall.com, Aviation Weekly, and Real Clear Defense.









Amber Smith

