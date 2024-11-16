Morning observations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Other observations: my roommates are White and Christian. The statement of the husband is that weed caused him to see demons, and that's why he quit. Yet he continued to sell it, and is pro-legalization. This is a contradiction of statements. Either he is stupid and brainwashed by social media and drug propaganda in general from childhood, or he's smart enough to see through it, but is driven by greed, that White conservative Christian ethic of money over principles. When I had to tolerate the blacks stinking like weed on the bus, I connected it to see that blacky was being Whitey's dummy/cash cow.