BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON P100 Parash 50 Ki Tavo (When you come) D'varim_Deuteronomy 26_1 to 29_8

Ki Tavo "when you come" D'varim/Deuteronomy 26:1–29:8





The name of the Parshah, "Ki Tavo," means "when you come," and it is found in Deuteronomy 26:1. Moses instructs the people of Israel: When you enter the land that GOD is giving to you as your eternal heritage, and you settle it and cultivate it, bring the first-ripened fruits (bikkurim) of your orchard to the Holy Temple, and declare your gratitude for all that GOD has done for you.

Our Parshah also includes the laws of the tithes given to the Levites and to the poor, and detailed instructions on how to proclaim the blessings and the curses on Mount Gerizim and Mount Eival—as discussed in the beginning of the Parshah of Re’eh. Moses reminds the people that they are GOD’S chosen people, and that they, in turn, have chosen GOD.

The latter part of Ki Tavo consists of the Tochachah (“Rebuke”). After listing the blessings with which GOD will reward the people when they follow the laws of the Torah, Moses gives a long, harsh account of the bad things—illness, famine, poverty and exile—that shall befall them if they abandon GOD’S commandments. Moses concludes by telling the people that only today, forty years after their birth as a people, have they attained “a heart to know, eyes to see and ears to hear.”





