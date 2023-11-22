The Club of Rome came up with "global warming" as the new pretext to wage war on humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1991, shortly after the collapse of communism, a globalist think-tank called the 'Club of Rome' released a document titled 'The First Global Revolution', in which they declared "global warming" as the new pretext to wage war on humanity, under the guise of "saving the planet"—as detailed in a must-watch new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'
Watch the full documentary (https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nofarmersnofood-5390883?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media)
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia