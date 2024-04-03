BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CAUGHT: FBI Pulled Credit Report on FBI Whistleblowers - Steve Friend; Trial for Killing Illegal - Wid Lyman; Speaker Mike Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid - John Zadrozny; Benefits to Eating MORE Beef -
04/03/2024

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.



Steve Friend

BOOK: https://a.co/d/50VQyO2

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RealStevefriend

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/AmRadPod



JD Rucker

Learn More About: https://breannameat.com

Use PROMO CODE to Save 25%: BRE



Wid Lyman

WEBSITE: www.BorderHawk.News



John Zadrozny

WEBSITE: www.AFLegal.org



SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for TRUE journalism: http://SupportBre.com



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - www.breannagold.com

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/

► My Pillow - promo code: BRE for up to 80% off - www.mypillow.com/breanna

► Prepare Beef - promo code: BREANNA to save 15% off- www.breannameat.com

** PROMO CODE BRE25 for 25% off while supplies last!

► Redemption Shield - promo code: BRE to save 10% - www.redemptionshield.com



Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/

🐦 Twitter: h


