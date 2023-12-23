❗️The Right Bank of Kherson❗️

Soldiers of the Dnepr group of troops destroyed enemy equipment and crew.

As a result, 2 units of equipment, as well as more than 10 militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were destroyed

by Herson Vestnik

Adding:

Top Ukraine defence official held over multi-million fraud

Police have arrested a senior Ukrainian defence ministry official suspected of embezzling 36 million euros for the purchase of much-needed artillery shells in the war against Russia, officials said Friday.

Prosecutors said the official, whose identity they did not reveal, had developed a system under which he bought artillery shells at inflated prices.

“The director of one of the main defence ministry services has been placed in detention,” said the prosecutors’ statement.

Searches carried out at the suspect’s home had turned up documents confirming the scheme, it added.