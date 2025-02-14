BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PRAISE the President While INSIDE Prison -- Only in El Salvador's
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
22 views • 7 months ago

El Salvador now has prisons where those incarcerated praise President Naha bouquet. They work, and for this receive reduced sentences. here Nick Shirley takes us in and shows us two of El Salvador's lower security prisons, and how the prisoners cook Kong farm, so, and create desks for the country and the children. #elsalvador #prisons #MS13

securitylowerprisonsel salvadorself sufficiencyms 13the farmbukelenayib bukelenick shirleysalvadoran prisonsdebt to societyhigh securityworking off debt
