PRAISE the President While INSIDE Prison -- Only in El Salvador's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El Salvador now has prisons where those incarcerated praise President Naha bouquet. They work, and for this receive reduced sentences. here Nick Shirley takes us in and shows us two of El Salvador's lower security prisons, and how the prisoners cook Kong farm, so, and create desks for the country and the children. #elsalvador #prisons #MS13