Remain in The LORD’s Love!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/remain-in-the-lords-love/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I talk about the fact that it’s time to move closer to The LORD. He’s going to release deeper understanding into where you are right now and give you tools and resources to get to the next level."