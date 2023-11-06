New Zion Assembly - 6/11/23 - Overcoming Obstacles in Answering God's Call

Excuses, excuses, you hear them every day. It seems that human beings are masters at finding reasons to avoid responsibility, delay action, or evade accountability. From the smallest tasks to the weightiest commitments, excuses can be easily conjured up to justify inaction or negligence. But as prevalent as excuses are, they ultimately hinder progress, hinder growth, and hinder the fulfillment of our potential.





Excuses often stem from a desire to protect ourselves from failure or discomfort. They provide a convenient shield behind which we can hide, avoiding the challenges and risks that come with stepping out of our comfort zones. However, by allowing excuses to dominate our thinking and dictate our actions, we rob ourselves of opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.





This week, our message focuses on one of the spiritual giants of Scripture, Moses, and the excuses he made in his walk with the Lord.





New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 6/11/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can down the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858