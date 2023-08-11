Close Footage of the Damaged Russian Oil Tanker "Sig" After the Attack of the Ukrainian Sea Drone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the damaged Russian tanker "Sig" after the attack of the Ukrainian drone. This happened a few days ago. I posted a video from the drone view at hit.
The tanker "Sig" is being towed to the port of Aksai for repairs. On board "Sig" - 3 specialists with sump pumps, equipment and a supply of sorbent. Work on pumping the oil-water emulsion from the engine room to the ship's tank continues.
At the same time, according to Rosmorrechflot, no pollution of the water area was noted.