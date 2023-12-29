Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Israel’s Ai Killing Machine called the Gospel

“The latest Israel-Hamas war has provided an unprecedented opportunity for the IDF to use such tools in a much wider theatre of operations and, in particular, to deploy an AI target-creation platform called “the Gospel”, which has significantly accelerated a lethal production line of targets that officials have compared to a “factory. Guardian

Is this part of the Ai Beast System that will hunt down Christians under Idle Worship and the Noahide Laws? We need to Think about Ai Beast system / governance of Control:

· CBDC, UBI, SCS, Carbon tracker, UN17SDG

· Id2020 – you can’t do anything bio mark

· Vaccine Passports

Don’t take the mark of the Beast, will the ai Gospel hunt you down and will ai Gospel be tied to Noahide laws. This will happen after major false flag / real J$X persecution from the open borders triggered by the Gaza genocide. Why did Israel strike Bethlehem on Christmas? Are Rabis saying Christians are idle worshippers and deserve death and saying Edom is Rome and the West that is the foundation of Christianity. How does this tie to the Deagle report of massive death in the WEST.

Jerusalem in the End of days

Who is the whore and the women and what is the Great City? How does this tie to Old Testament Witch Craft.

Noahide Laws

Do not profane God’s Oneness in any way. Acknowledge that there is a single God who cares about what we are doing and desires that we take care of His world. Worship Christ – off with your head Do not curse your Creator. No matter how angry you may be, do not take it out verbally against your Creator. Do not murder. The value of human life cannot be measured. To destroy a single human life is to destroy the entire world—because, for that person, the world has ceased to exist. It follows that by sustaining a single human life, you are sustaining an entire universe. Do not eat a limb of a still-living animal. Respect the life of all G‑d’s creatures. As intelligent beings, we have a duty not to cause undue pain to other creatures. Do not steal. Whatever benefits you receive in this world, make sure that none of them are at the unfair expense of someone else. Opposite of what the Talmud teaches for them Harness and channel the human libido. Incest, adultery, rape and homosexual relations are forbidden. The family unit is the foundation of human society. Sexuality is the fountain of life and so nothing is more holy than the sexual act. So, too, when abused, nothing can be more debasing and destructive to the human being. Establish courts of law and ensure justice in our world. With every small act of justice, we are restoring harmony to our world, synchronizing it with a supernal order. That is why we must keep the laws established by our government for the country’s stability and harmony. Free Mason Executors Noahide Laws with the UN and USA

Dispensationalism Issues

Dual Covenant Theology: Suggests separate salvation plans for Jews and Gentiles, elevating Jewish status and diminishing the Christians importance.

Emphasis on Israel's Future: Focus on Israel's restoration distorts that only Christians (Jew Believers / OT Believers will restore the promise land)

Distinct Roles: Dispensationalism's clear separation of Israel and Christians create a hierarchy, with Israel seemingly more significant.

Misinterpretation & Division: Imposing dispensational divisions overlooks literary context, creates a false dichotomy between Israel and Christians, and distorts the continuity of God's redemptive plan.

Gospel and Grace Distortion: Teaching different salvation methods in different dispensations undermines the unity of God's redemptive work and presents the Church as secondary or temporary.

Rapture No Tribulation: Believes your out of here. Not going to happen for it is not in the Bible..