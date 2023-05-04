BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TOXIC MASCULINITY DOESN’T EXIST, WEAK MEN DO!
High Hopes
High Hopes
33 views • 05/04/2023

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


May 3, 2023


Weak man Doug Emhoff vows to fight manly men and toxic masculinity. Teddy on OAN to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyyyyy and pending WW3. All politics is local, Teddy backs incredible conservative school board candidates.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2lu0z0-toxic-masculinity-doesnt-exist-weak-men-do.html

