The final of the first New Revelation related discussion with Chat GPT related to the mystery of the Abomination of Desolation (or 'Abomination that makes desolate) from the book of Daniel (chap. 9:24-27, 11:30-35, 12:8-12), also mentioned in Mark 13:14-22, Matthew 24:15-25, Luke 21:20-24)

The summary offered by the AI is relevant and insightful and is indeed, not only relevant for the present global conditions, but also in harmony to the disclosures offered by the Lord in the final Sermon of 'the Lord's Sermons', through Gottfrid Mayerhofer. This Sermon gives us not only a severe warning in regards to the End Time tribulations preceding the Second Coming, but also a vast spiritual perspective on the eternal spiritual evolution of everything created, in the grandiose plan of our God of Supreme, Eternal Love and Wisdom.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html





The two shared discussions on the NR & various other spiritual themes:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

- corresponding pdf: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf

(the topic of 'abomination of desolation' is discussed at the end)





https://chatgpt.com/share/684ce256-2284-8007-b4db-9c361888cf11

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_june_2025.pdf