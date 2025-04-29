© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #437
1. Pope Francis Dead at 88
2. Mainstream Media freaks out when Tim Pool calls them out at White House press conference
3. Shannon Sharpe and Russell Brand are not being criminally charged; they’re being sued for past events
4. Epstein whistleblower Virginia Giuffre dies of suicide under very suspicious circumstances
5. Tide appears to be shifting in favour of Conservatives as Canadian election hits the final stretch
6. Bitchute finally decides to leave it’s headquarters in Great Britain
*Apologies for the screen we had technical issues that didn't allow the photos to appear on the feed
