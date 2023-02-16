X22 REPORT Ep. 2998b - [DS] Narrative Fail, Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2998b - Feb 15, 2023
[DS] Narrative Fail,Trump Shifts Tactics, Durham On Deck, Panic Everywhere
The [DS] narrative is failing and when they take on a new narrative watch how quickly it breaks down. They are playing up the idea that Durham is finished and he has nothing, he will write a report about his failures. Remember Durham does not leak information, they are panicking. Trump is now shifting tactics on election ballots. The [DS] is going to push the opposite, watch what happens next. The [DS] is in trouble they are not in control, they are fighting for their lives.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!