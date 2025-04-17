American woman in Russia pays for purchases with a smile, through a Sberbank terminal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American woman was hit by culture shock after visiting Moscow. She was amazed by the opportunity to pay for purchases with a smile through a Sberbank terminal.
Subscribers did not believe that such technologies exist in Russia and began to criticize it for the “fake video”
While for some it is a dream, for us it is a reality.