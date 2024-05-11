STAR TREK CONTINUES E03 🪞 'FAIREST OF THEM ALL' DEEPFAKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://kimikomura19.wordpress.com/2018/09/17/star-trek-continues-fairest-of-them-all-deepfake/
#deepfake #startrekcontinues #startrek
By popular demand, another "Star Trek Continues" deepfake. With the faces of Capt. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Scotty, Uhura, and Dr. McCoy. Spock's beard (from "Mirror, Mirror") didn't morph very well, and Dr. McCoy's face didn't travel well from the other universe.
The original: STAR TREK CONTINUES E03 🪞 "FAIREST OF THEM ALL"