HALL OF FAME NFL PLAYER DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
187 views • 10 months ago

Barry Sanders was my favorite player, when I was a child. I remember he blew out both of Rod Woodson's knees, with one of his shake and bake moves. No contact was made. Woodson was an all-pro cornerback and his career was destroyed, trying to move with Sanders. Barry was the best. When he scored a touchdown or made a big play, his reaction was always the same. Just totally level. Other lesser players, like Deion Sanders, would dance and engage in theatrics. Barry never did. He'd just hand the ball to the referee.


###


@BarrySanders "Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for

@49ers on 9/12 @Lions @NFL"

https://x.com/BarrySanders/status/1428710515539202051

6:28 AM · Aug 20, 2021


###


https://x.com/BarrySanders/status/1804260087873311187


###


https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1804475159488721189

healthnflvaccinationvaccinesandersheartmichigandetroithalllionshall of famebarryfamemyocarditisbarry sanders
