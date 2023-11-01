The Origin Of Hate Speech

Question Everything: ‘Antisemitism’?

* Mind control is a real threat — and we are all affected.

* The Zionist government, which funds and operates Hamas under the Mossad maxim “By Way Of Deception Thou Shalt Do War”, is openly calling for the genocide of all Palestinian people under the banner of their god.

* Are we bad people for asking logical questions based on observable facts?





Editor’s Note

* The ‘anti-semitism’ card is played by ignoramuses (or worse).

* The Semitic peoples are a diverse group from a big area; and include much more than Jews.

* Don’t fall for the cabal’s divisive head games or tactics.





Reese Reports | 31 October 2023

