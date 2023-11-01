BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Origin Of Hate Speech
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
3
114 views • 11/01/2023

Question Everything: ‘Antisemitism’?

* Mind control is a real threat — and we are all affected.

* The Zionist government, which funds and operates Hamas under the Mossad maxim “By Way Of Deception Thou Shalt Do War”, is openly calling for the genocide of all Palestinian people under the banner of their god.

* Are we bad people for asking logical questions based on observable facts?


Editor’s Note

* The ‘anti-semitism’ card is played by ignoramuses (or worse).

* The Semitic peoples are a diverse group from a big area; and include much more than Jews.

* Don’t fall for the cabal’s divisive head games or tactics.


Reese Reports | 31 October 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=654191ca52c6113bc35665cc

deceptionmind controlisraelpalestinewargenocidezionismpsy-opmossadbrainwashingblood sacrificeidiocracyhamasgreg reesedemocidepsychological operationideologymass murderradicalismhive mindcollectivismextremismbiblical prophecyfanaticismuseful idiot
