Mike Adams free flowing Conduit for God VS Self-proclaimed Profits and Prophetess who is truly hearing from God Mike Adams
DWP97048
83 followers
7 months ago
Mike Adams free flowing conduit for God VS Self-proclaimed Profits and Prophetess who is truly hearing from God Mike Adams has more of a heart for God Denise self-proclaimed Profits and Prophetess who are far from the kingdom of heaven

This is a great preaching gives you insight and wisdom on being a free flowing Conduit for God versus a Self-Proclaimed Profits and Prophetess from God especially those who say Israel can do no wrong and clap their hands when they're enemies OR Perceived enemies ARE KILLED destroyed if you take Joy in death then I questioned whether you worship GOD or somebody else

mike adamsfree flowing conduit for godself-proclaimed profits and prophetessif you take joy in death then i questioned whether you worship god or somebody else
