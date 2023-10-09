Dr John Campbell | No one gave informed consent. Everyone was duped.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A distressing moment for Dr John Campbell as he realises all the videos he made on the vaccine trials were irrelevant.
Nobody was told the shot they were getting was different to the one in the trials. No one gave informed consent. Everyone was duped.
source:
https://x.com/SaiKate108/status/1709546861135339585?s=20