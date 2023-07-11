China refuses to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine - Challenging International Order - Stoltenberg

China refuses to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

How about following some International Law, not some made up International Order?

Approximate statement:

“The country[China] is increasingly challenging the foundations of the “international rules-based world order”, so the allies will work together against such behavior of China. Therefore, tomorrow we will welcome the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea to the forum,” Stoltenberg.

P.S. Sneaky Jens is saying “rules based international order” but not international law…

It brings the legitimate question…

Doesn’t China has a right to choose its own path as Jens is saying for Ukraine🤔?

🇪🇺One of the final statements of the NATO summit:

1. The prospect of NATO countries using nuclear weapons is "extremely distant."

2. NATO calls on all countries to stop providing any assistance to Russia in its war with Ukraine.

3. Deepening the strategic partnership between China and Russia is contrary to the values and interests of the alliance.

4. The military integration of the Russian Federation with Belarus affects the regional stability and defense of NATO.

5. NATO intends to keep open channels of communication with Moscow and prevent escalation.

6. The Alliance does not seek confrontation with Russia, but cannot consider it a partner.

7. China's ambitions challenge NATO's interests, security and values.

8. NATO will continue to strengthen cooperation with partners in the Asia-Pacific region to address common security challenges.

9. NATO countries agreed to accelerate the integration of outer space into the system of collective security.

10. Strengthening relations with Serbia would benefit NATO.





11. NATO countries will not allow the creation of nuclear weapons by Iran.