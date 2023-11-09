© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Admits a Direct US Military Strike on Iran - Nov 9.
Adding:
An American official told Reuters:
Minor injuries resulted from 4 attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria during the past 24 hours
A Pentagon official to Al Jazeera:
3 US military personnel were injured in the rocket attack on Wednesday, targeting the US base in Syria's Green Village.
Adding:
White House: Israel will begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza