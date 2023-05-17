BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Durham Report EXPLAINED Here’s EVERYTHING we learned
High Hopes
3282 followers
295 views • 05/17/2023

Glenn Beck


May 16, 2023


Prosecutor John Durham has finally concluded his report and the FBI’s probe into alleged Trump ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign season. And the findings are HUGE — despite what some in the mainstream media may say. In this clip, Glenn explains exactly what the Durham Report says, what it means for the FBI, and why Glenn wouldn’t be happy until ‘people GO TO JAIL.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6evjq_73PI


Keywords
trumppresidentfbirussiajohn durhamglenn beckprosecutorgo to jaildurham report
