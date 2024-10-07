BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
217 views • 7 months ago

This is the reason these people cannot be given the benefit of the doubt, which will lead to widespread violence and horrors when the media systems collapse.

They forcibly open up the shared vocabulary/mindset file of society to rewrite it, and when people in an emergency/unfamiliar sitch reflexively use the original language/mindset these people claim that is anti-social, which further clouds the communication channels.

There is no conception of de-escalation to the anti-God forces. Without the highest power forcing people to follow His lead of being merciful and forgiving there is nothing available to counter the inexorable tendency towards violent oversimplification.

They are the ones killing mercy and forgiveness and it will be exactly that which gets them and anyone they care about.
Absolutely evil.

