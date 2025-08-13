© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zach Neto Homers Twice as Angels Defeat Dodgers 7-4 | Shohei Ohtani’s Power Show
On August 12, 2025, the Los Angeles Angels overcame the Dodgers 7-4 at Angel Stadium in a high-energy Freeway Series game. Zach Neto made Angels history with two home runs, including a leadoff blast off Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, helping build a commanding early lead. Shohei Ohtani powered the Dodgers with his 42nd homer of the season, igniting a late rally that wasn’t enough to catch the Angels. Angels pitching and defense held strong to secure their fourth straight win over their city rivals. Stay tuned for more MLB highlights and rivalry updates!
