Zach Neto Homers Twice as Angels Defeat Dodgers 7-4 | Shohei Ohtani’s Power Show
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
0
3 views • 1 month ago

Zach Neto Homers Twice as Angels Defeat Dodgers 7-4 | Shohei Ohtani’s Power Show

http://newsplusglobe.com/

On August 12, 2025, the Los Angeles Angels overcame the Dodgers 7-4 at Angel Stadium in a high-energy Freeway Series game. Zach Neto made Angels history with two home runs, including a leadoff blast off Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, helping build a commanding early lead. Shohei Ohtani powered the Dodgers with his 42nd homer of the season, igniting a late rally that wasn’t enough to catch the Angels. Angels pitching and defense held strong to secure their fourth straight win over their city rivals. Stay tuned for more MLB highlights and rivalry updates!

#FreewaySeries #ZachNeto #ShoheiOhtani #MLB2025 #AngelsWin #Dodgers #BaseballHighlights #MLBRivalry #MLBAugust #HomeRun

shohei ohtanizach netolos angeles angelslos angeles dodgersfreeway seriesmlb highlightsbaseball rivalryangels vs dodgers 2025leadoff home runmlb august 2025yoshinobu yamamotobaseball home runsangels windodgers rally
