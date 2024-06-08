Neighborhood Revival With Lisa Schwarz Milford, Ohio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
June 7, 2024, in our hometown, Milford, Ohio. A town east of Cincinnati. Lisa Schwarz. Leah and Michelle did a brief Praise and Worship. Then Lisa preached a short message. Be open for anything the Holy Spirit does. Get close to those who the spirit is moving within and upon. Do not be a picky eater. Do not limit God. Lisa then prays for everyone, giving them a word from the spirit within her.