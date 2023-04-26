The Northern Rivers Free State Inaugural Meeting. Murwillumbah, Australia. 23rd April, 2023.

The Northern Rivers Free State Movement.





Without Prejudice.





God's Own Country.





Since the beginning of Australian Federation, establishment of additional states within the Commonwealth has been possible and desirable.





Now is the time for the people of the Northern Rivers to unite for their freedom and protect their unique values and lifestyle.





A new state is to be established from the Tweed to the mighty Clarence River, for Freedom and Integrity, separate from the corporate slavery we all currently endure.





The Northern Rivers Free State is the way it should be, where everyone is equal regardless of colour. creed and religion. Where you do to others as you would have done to yourself, where individuals take responsibility for their own actions and do not blame others for their own unfounded fears, and where the only one that controls you, is you.





It’s time for NREXIT.





* No more lockdowns

* No more coerced medical procedures

* An end to political corruption





"Each individual has come from all walks of life, and is compassionate and ethically minded. They will provide the leadership for the new and enlightened world which is emerging."





Join the process.





The Northern Rivers Free State is,





God's Own Country.