Hospitals Are Under Military Medical Martial Law!
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
17 followers
1
329 views • 8 months ago

Micah Moreland, with 19 years of respiratory care experience, created Patient Advocate Bulldog, to help families rescue their loved ones from hospitals across the US. They also guide people to resources that help them avoid unnecessary hospital visits and heal at home. They have helped hundreds of thousands of people to avoid dangerous CDC protocols.

We’ve been raised to believe that hospitals exist to care for patients, but the COVID pandemic showed us otherwise. As well-meaning families brought their sick or injured relatives to hospitals, many were horrified to discover that their loved ones were given a false COVID diagnosis and put on a CDC protocol leading to high profits for the hospital and death for the patient.

If you feel you need to take go in or take your child to the hospital, what should you know before making that potentially life-threatening decision? Patient advocate Micah Moreland can reveal red flags to watch for because they have worked with families nationwide to help rescue their loved ones from medical kidnapping.

Links for this episode:

https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog

WEAPONIZATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH_CHAMBERS 2-1 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9agnte0r0ns24u9246gk0/WEAPONIZATION-OF-PUBLIC-HEALTH_CHAMBERS-2-1.pdf?rlkey=h0r0z9pq3avg4v0cwgkolfsu4&st=okpq3xi4&dl=0

CDC DOJ Legal Framework Response public health 2021 2-1 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/lza06ps9q122iw322qrlp/CDC-DOJ-Legal-Framework-Response-public-health-2021-2-1.pdf?rlkey=2d852lsdonr5as9zubxg51nwp&st=toskgwux&dl=0

Bureau_of_Justice_Assistance_Pandemic_Mutual_Law_Enforcement_assistance https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/05pl6h2kukkf8qnwdi7rb/Bureau_of_Justice_Assistance_Pandemic_Mutual_Law_Enforcement_assistance-1.pdf?rlkey=ver8fqtdd8eya76g2xtdq38ma&st=wmsmfjuy&dl=0

PowerPoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/dflvua07ajp2aqu2hjd4e/Micah.pptx?rlkey=6ny9vqwmsh5nx2d80rvjwidrj&st=opuslcrf&dl=0

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
medical murderscott scharadeath by protocolmicah moreland
