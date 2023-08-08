FOIA REVEALS: $11 Million to Bribe OB-GYNs to Lie to Moms About Safety of MRNA-Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://dailyclout.io/shocking-foia-results-11-million-to-bribe-ob-gyns-to-lie-to-moms-about-safety-of-mrna-vaccines/
Dr. Naomi Wolf interviews Dr. James Thorp. Dr. Thorp reveals FOIA results: $11 million to bribe OB-GYNs to lie to moms about often-abortifacient MRNA injections.