How deep is the medical corruption? What can be done?
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
53 views • 12/09/2023

Don Downs was the husband of Brenda Downs and father of Melissa Atkins, Cara Bookman, and Joseph Downs. He and Brenda have 4 grandchildren and built a beautiful and loving family together for 42 years. Don is the pastor of a small non-denominational church in Ohio. He has been in ministry for 26 years. Don has a heart for young people and ministers in local youth detention centers. After the loss of his wife due to the covid protocols, he has devoted time to freeing himself of a gag order issued by Ohio Health and exposing corruption in the hospitals and courts.


You can help by going to this link: : https://www.givesendgo.com/brendasbattle21


*************


Links for this episode:


Flash The Sloth Laughing Scene - ZOOTOPIA (2016) Movie Clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aUC1VZQE1E


She Died After Being Refused Ivermectin. Now, Her Family Is Speaking Out https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/she-died-after-being-refused-ivermectin-now-her-family-is-speaking-out-5521322


#159 🐂 Leviticus 1-5, Offerings To God https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjpgm_aOljM


Amnesty slide 2 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ek9eqk1s4kyudltork2ct/7-Amnesty-slide-2.pdf?rlkey=w45yf3ufdl77lwvone6jnttk7&dl=0


Satan's Choices https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/p4ai3zb28kz3ecc5ouo2v/8-Satan-s-choices.pdf?rlkey=42micqrswbye1b11zzghi9b09&dl=0


****************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

medical murderdon downsbrenda downs
