Rare Video: Padre Pio Scolds Faithful For Lack of Silence in Church Before The Blessed Sacrament!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Sep 24, 2023
Rare Video shows Padre Pio scolding the faithful for talking before mass. This has caused considerable controversy on social media, with some claiming it was too harsh.
Music: 'Permafrost' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNXUMxxGGkw