Rare Video: Padre Pio Scolds Faithful For Lack of Silence in Church Before The Blessed Sacrament!
High Hopes
High Hopes
56 views • 09/24/2023

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Sep 24, 2023


Rare Video shows Padre Pio scolding the faithful for talking before mass. This has caused considerable controversy on social media, with some claiming it was too harsh.


Music: 'Permafrost' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNXUMxxGGkw

christianchurchcatholicsaintpadre pioblessed sacramenthouse of prayermother and refugelack of silencescold
