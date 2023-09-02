BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Outstanding Report on the Maui "WildFires" by 48-yr Arborist
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
3
618 views • 09/02/2023

September 1, 2023


There is now no question that the Maui Fires were the result of Directed Energy Weapons
Mirror: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bs3o3z0G8tw

https://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.tv/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/thecrowhouse
VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxigan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_igan/
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

Audio Only: https://audio.com/the-crowhouse

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Donations to the TheCrowhouse:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Any support is greatly appreciated

militaryvaccinemicrowavepolicethecrowhousetreessmart citiesdewmauicarsburnhouseswildfiresresetlahainacbdcarboristoutstanding report
