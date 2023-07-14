BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
According to Mr. Miles Guo’s exclusive Intel, the CCP paid about $30 billion dollars every year to American lawyers, and to the white-shoe US law firms doing business in communist China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2m045y5943

07/13/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast: According to Mr. Miles Guo’s exclusive Intel, the CCP paid about $30 billion dollars every year to American lawyers, and to the white-shoe US law firms doing business in communist China. And they don't come to China to help the Chinese people to fight for their freedom or the rule of law. They're helping the CCP kleptocrats to get their IPO to expand globally and to make investments in the Belt and Road Initiative in more than 150 countries around the world.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


07/13/2023 妮可做客 Wayne Dupree Podcast：根据郭文贵先生获得的独家情报，中共每年向美国律师支付约300亿美元费用。这些著名美国律师事务所在中共国开展业务，但是他们并不是去帮助中国人民争取自由或法治，他们在帮助中共盗国贼的企业在全球范围公开募股，帮助中共通过“一带一路”，对全球150多个国家进行投资。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



