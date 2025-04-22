Christ Is Risen, Hallelujah!

#Easter #salvation #Resurrection #Miracle #Jesus #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #HarrySmith #rapture #harpazo #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship





Harry Smith enters the Chartridge pulpit with a rousing Easter message. His sermon is filled with joy and hope, utilising well-known hymns to highlight key aspects of the resurrection story. Harry is a very popular preacher at many churches, and you'll not want to miss his latest visit to Chartridge Mission Church. Enjoy a Happy Easter!





Harry Smith Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFsgphZCMlFYF_n_HmHtL12B





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK. We are a friendly fellowship and would love you to visit us in person.





Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00, followed by refreshments. Our Church is wheelchair friendly, with an accessible toilet.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





www.Chartridge.UK





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk: https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Filmed on Sunday, 20th April 2025.





Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.