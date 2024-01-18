Foreign operatives TARGET Blaze Media, beg for MORE CENSORSHIP

Glenn Beck





Jan 17, 2024





As global elites meet for the World Economic Forum's 2024 Davos summit to talk about "rebuilding trust," Glenn is utterly shocked that the global mainstream media is falling in line. Instead of war, inflation, or even their favorite - climate change - the globalists have deemed "misinformation and disinformation" as the biggest global threat over the next 2 years. And of course, by that, they mean anything that disagrees with their narratives. Glenn recently stumbled upon one of the most eye-opening looks at what the globalists have in store for us: a piece from The Independent (a British outlet) titled, "Climate misinformation is mutating on YouTube – and the platform is profiting". The piece argues that YouTube should stop monetizing a "new" breed of climate "misinformation" from so-called climate deniers like Jordan Peterson and Glenn Beck. Their source? Another British group, the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Glenn warns that this is just the beginning: 2024 is gearing up to be a year of increased global censorship and their number 1 target is Elon Musk. So, he gives you a list of ways you can prepare. Most importantly, you can subscribe to our growing network of independent voices at http://BlazeTV.com/Glenn. Your subscription may become the ONLY way to ensure you continue to receive the truth. Use code “GLENN30” to save $30 off your yearly subscription.





