⏩▶️ Lekaby Ear Buds with LED Display 128H Powerful Bass In-Ear Earbuds

Ear Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones with LED Display 128H Powerful Bass In-Ear Earbuds with 4 ENC Noise Cancelling Mic IP7 Waterproof 2024 New Earphones for ios/Android: https://amzn.to/3AoIJvb

GRAB THIS NOW: https://amzn.to/3AoIJvb

About this item FEATURES:

DIGITAL LED PRECISION BATTERY DISPLAY AND 128 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Bluetooth earbuds come with a digital LED precision display that accurately shows the percentage of power in both the charging case and the in-ear earbuds. Wireless earbuds have an 8-hour battery life and the 2600mAh charging case provides an additional 120 hours of use. With USB-C fast charging technology, the in-ear ear buds can be fully charged in 2 hours, and the wireless bluetooth earbuds can be charged in just 10 minutes for up to 2 hours of music.

GRAB THIS NOW: https://amzn.to/3AoIJvb

85% BASS BOOST AND ENC CLEAR CALLS: Bluetooth headphones are equipped with hybrid ENC noise cancellation and Hi-Fi technology combined with a 13.44mm graphene diaphragm that is 65% larger for an 85% bass boost, and the headphones wireless Bluetooth noise cancellation eliminates 90% of background noise for high call quality.

LIGHTWEIGHT, COMFORTABLE & IP7 WATERPROOF: Earbuds are ergonomically designed to distribute 48% of the pressure for a comfortable fit, and the earcaps are available in different sizes (S/M/L) to cover 99% of the ear canal. Wireless headphones features IPX7 nano-coating technology that protects the ear buds components from damage caused by moisture. Easy to cope with different environments.





GRAB THIS NOW: https://amzn.to/3AoIJvb

2024 NEW BLUETOOTH 5.3 CHIP AND ONE STEP PAIRING: Headphones feature the latest version of Bluetooth 5.3 chip technology, which increases audio data transfer speed by 80%, enabling ultra-fast connections of 0.1S and lower energy consumption (transmission distance up to 15 meters). After the first connection, remove the earbuds and it will automatically pair with your device.

COMPATIBILITY AND SMART TOUCH CONTROL: This wireless headphones pairs easily with a variety of Bluetooth devices including iOS/Android phones, tablets and laptops without worrying about compatibility issues. Bluetooth wireless earbuds have smart touch control, no need to pick up your phone, just tap to operate. Bluetooth earbuds support switching on/off, switching tracks, adjusting volume, answering/hanging up phone calls, voice assistant and other functions and more.

GRAB THIS NOW: https://amzn.to/3AoIJvb

EMERGENCY POWER: The 2600mAh charging case not only provides sufficient power for your headphones, but also provides charging support for your cell phone, tablet or other devices in case of emergency, enjoying a convenient charging solution when you are on the go. Whether you are on the go, at work or in everyday life, this headphone charging case is definitely your reliable mobile power companion.

30 DAYS MONEY BACK AND FREE REPLACEMENT:Your purchased product has 30 days hassle-free return and 12 months warranty.Customer satisfaction is our top priority.If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us,24 hours online customer service.

GRAB THIS NOW: https://amzn.to/3AoIJvb