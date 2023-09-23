Her wet eyes and helplessness on her face made us all feel sorry for her

Pitiful Animal





Sep 22, 2023





Lesi was seen as a reproductive machine.

And when her body was destroyed, the owner abandoned her.

When I spoke to the owner, they said "you can take her, but when she is healthy you have to give me back".

In other words, I gave her treatment and made her beautiful

Then I would have to pay her back to them. It was unbelievable

She looked at me like she wanted to comfort me and wanted me to show her a way out.

I felt Lesi's relief when she got out of there.

She was ready to rest and enjoy life.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJ-AU9XPtfk